Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 8,900 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Biogen were worth $7,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Biogen by 5.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after acquiring an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,777,361,000 after acquiring an additional 83,027 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 10.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after acquiring an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,818,000 after acquiring an additional 37,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 23,953.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $299.69 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $327.51 price target (down previously from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.08.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

