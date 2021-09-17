Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 9,300 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Intuit were worth $9,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.0% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 10.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.0% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 9.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $570.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $539.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.06. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.37 and a 1 year high of $582.96. The company has a market cap of $155.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.49, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,447 shares of company stock worth $33,808,533. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Edward Jones began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

