Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) fell 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $75.01 and last traded at $75.92. 1,358,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the average session volume of 482,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.41.

Several brokerages have commented on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.89.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,310,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,533,000 after acquiring an additional 126,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,615,000 after acquiring an additional 238,313 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 12.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after acquiring an additional 142,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 942.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,477,000 after acquiring an additional 932,445 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

