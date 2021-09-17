Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Stake Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 87.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,624 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Endava were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAVA. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Endava during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 2,444.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endava in the first quarter worth $202,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Endava in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endava in the first quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

DAVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endava presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.11.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $136.79 on Friday. Endava plc has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $143.50. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.49.

Endava Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

