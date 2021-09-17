Enecuum One Day Trading Volume Reaches $635,480.00 (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last seven days, Enecuum has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Enecuum coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular exchanges. Enecuum has a market capitalization of $21.82 million and $635,480.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Enecuum

Enecuum (ENQ) is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 196,470,490 coins. The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Enecuum Coin Trading

