Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.21

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.21 and last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 2156 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Enel Américas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Enel Américas alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.27.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Enel Américas had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.75%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENIA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Enel Américas by 215.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,583,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,955,000 after purchasing an additional 12,013,401 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Américas in the second quarter worth about $9,609,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 673.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,295,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,982,000 after buying an additional 1,127,482 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 108.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,637,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,884,000 after buying an additional 851,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 451.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 926,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,859,000 after buying an additional 758,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Enel Américas Company Profile (NYSE:ENIA)

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Américas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Américas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.