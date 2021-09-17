Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 812,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Enel stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Enel has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $11.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $83.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Enel alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4349 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. Enel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENLAY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enel in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.