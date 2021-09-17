Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Short Interest Update

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a growth of 89.6% from the August 15th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 86.8 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENRFF shares. Raymond James raised Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

OTCMKTS:ENRFF traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.48. Enerflex has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $7.49.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

