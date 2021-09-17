Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.62 and last traded at $7.64. 112,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,232,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

UUUU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Noble Financial raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a negative net margin of 2,121.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 380,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,140.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 15.2% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 14,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Energy Fuels by 6.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 13.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 201,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

