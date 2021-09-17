Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)’s share price was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.76 and last traded at $18.76. Approximately 622 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 417,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ERII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Energy Recovery from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.73. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 63.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 million. Analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sherif Foda sold 5,595 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $120,796.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,687.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 161,431 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $3,659,640.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.0% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 79,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 76.9% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 100.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 9.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Energy Recovery by 6.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII)

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.