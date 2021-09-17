Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Short Interest Update

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 393,800 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the August 15th total of 760,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 171,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on E shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ENI to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE:E traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.56. 347,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of -283.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ENI has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $26.20.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. ENI had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ENI will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.724 dividend. This is an increase from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in ENI by 35.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 110,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in ENI in the first quarter worth about $2,231,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in ENI in the first quarter worth about $1,187,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the first quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 21.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

