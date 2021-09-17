Enigma Hits Market Cap of $1.42 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $222,162.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $199.88 or 0.00420440 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002204 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006545 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.06 or 0.01001344 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000067 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

