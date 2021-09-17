Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 418,500 shares, an increase of 114.2% from the August 15th total of 195,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

ENLV opened at $11.00 on Friday. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $29.40. The stock has a market cap of $173.36 million, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.30.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENLV shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enlivex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders.

