Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,517,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 145,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 2.59% of Entegris worth $432,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $133.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.72. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.96 and a 12-month high of $133.30.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $505,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 23,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,766,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,127 shares of company stock valued at $7,004,210 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

