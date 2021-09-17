EnterCoin (ENTRC) Trading Down 28.2% This Week

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One EnterCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, EnterCoin has traded down 28.2% against the dollar. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $90,936.47 and $33,886.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00058669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.41 or 0.00132889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013269 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00046223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.