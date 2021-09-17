EnterCoin Price Reaches $0.0160 on Exchanges (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $90,936.47 and approximately $33,886.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EnterCoin has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. One EnterCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00058669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.41 or 0.00132889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013269 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00046223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin (CRYPTO:ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

