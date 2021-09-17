Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Lowered to $122.00 at Morgan Stanley

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.86.

Shares of ETR opened at $112.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,020,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,158,000 after purchasing an additional 67,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,646,000 after buying an additional 1,250,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Entergy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,695,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,066,322,000 after buying an additional 32,868 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Entergy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,464,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $744,176,000 after buying an additional 356,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Entergy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,650,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,063,000 after buying an additional 265,537 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

