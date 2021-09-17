Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 22,840 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,840 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 15,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 390,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 2,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $58,275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,928,301 shares of company stock worth $1,285,231,166. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WSC opened at $31.90 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $32.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 75.95, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

