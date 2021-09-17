Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 43,172 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 255.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,095 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,172 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 2,354.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $5,043,337.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $362,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Select Medical stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.27.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

