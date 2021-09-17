Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,468 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of American Assets Trust worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in American Assets Trust by 32.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

AAT opened at $38.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.63, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average of $36.24. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.49%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 9,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $362,846.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $164,147.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 72,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,898 over the last ninety days. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

