Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Herc worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter worth about $152,209,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Herc by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,271,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,530,000 after acquiring an additional 695,606 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Herc by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,624,000 after buying an additional 21,492 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Herc by 2,797.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,173,000 after buying an additional 716,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Herc by 53.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 414,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,039,000 after purchasing an additional 144,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $130.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.95 and a 12 month high of $135.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. Herc’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

