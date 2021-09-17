Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 308.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,397 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Embraer worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ERJ. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Embraer during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Embraer by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its position in Embraer by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 20,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ERJ opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 1.04. Embraer S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.54. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2004.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ERJ. TheStreet raised shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.68.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

