Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $65.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.55.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

