Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of The Simply Good Foods worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 9.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,024,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,261,000 after buying an additional 512,865 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 17.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,355,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,657,000 after buying an additional 347,145 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,302,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,037,000 after buying an additional 180,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 3,037.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 182,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 176,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $34.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 58.30 and a beta of 1.01. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $38.50.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMPL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. increased their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.23.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.