Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 11,383 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,383 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Vocera Communications worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total value of $962,678.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $34,854.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,409 shares of company stock worth $3,071,548. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.30.

VCRA stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -272.63 and a beta of 0.16. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.54 and a 1-year high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.