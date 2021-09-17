Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,413 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of G-III Apparel Group worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,267,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,538,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $227,208,000 after acquiring an additional 427,682 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,160,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 273,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,973,000 after buying an additional 166,864 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 173,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,240,000 after buying an additional 113,149 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GIII. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.29.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.00. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

