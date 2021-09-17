Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,029 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,096,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565,600 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,251,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,376 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vontier by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,077,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,053 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in Vontier by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,103,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vontier by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,585,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,541,000 after acquiring an additional 537,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

VNT stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.44. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.05.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.19 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.