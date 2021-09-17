Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 662.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,120 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.10% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 784,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,821,000 after purchasing an additional 31,281 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of FVC opened at $36.66 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $37.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.50.

