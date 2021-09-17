Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,261 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCN opened at $21.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.74. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $21.95.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.