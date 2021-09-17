Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of OrthoPediatrics worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 53.8% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,505,000 after buying an additional 878,916 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,155,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,343,000 after buying an additional 26,987 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 66.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 682,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,289,000 after buying an additional 271,528 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 6.1% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 538,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,272,000 after buying an additional 31,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 105.3% during the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 396,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,313,000 after buying an additional 203,154 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $69.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.64. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.99 and a beta of 0.69.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 36.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OrthoPediatrics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, CFO Fred Hite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $133,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,321 shares of company stock worth $780,217 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

