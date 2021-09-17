Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $72,249,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 11,154.2% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 177,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,781,000 after acquiring an additional 175,567 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $29,272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 32.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,719,000 after buying an additional 165,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,412,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $738,151,000 after buying an additional 139,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total value of $1,224,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,610 shares of company stock worth $3,038,220. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UTHR opened at $205.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.49. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $98.37 and a 52 week high of $216.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.19.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

