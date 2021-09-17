Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.43 Million Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 7,336.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PALL opened at $190.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.98. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.74 and a fifty-two week high of $280.76.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

