Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.44 Million Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIPC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $22,710,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,107,000 after acquiring an additional 295,111 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,500,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2,251.1% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 126,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after buying an additional 121,560 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,478,000.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of BIPC opened at $60.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.70 and a 200-day moving average of $70.23. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 42.09. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $80.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

