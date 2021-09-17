Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,257 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Equity Commonwealth worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $25.61 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.64 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

