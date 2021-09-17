Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.61 Million Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Webster Financial worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 1,426.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 509.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.55.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

WBS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.09.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

