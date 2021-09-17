Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.66 Million Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 71.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,116 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 981.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 924,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,637,000 after acquiring an additional 839,183 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 6.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 295,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 18,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $12,072,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $1,035,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $306,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FHN opened at $15.34 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.12.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. UBS Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James began coverage on First Horizon in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.42.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

