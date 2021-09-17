Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Helen of Troy worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,306,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 38.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,354,000 after purchasing an additional 194,881 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 85.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 446,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,079,000 after purchasing an additional 205,973 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Helen of Troy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,479,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,615,000 after buying an additional 17,330 shares during the period.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Helen of Troy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.25.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $490,207.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,869 shares of company stock worth $2,087,859 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $230.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $265.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.19.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.