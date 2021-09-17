Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTMC. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after buying an additional 15,799 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 215,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 15,684 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after buying an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 105,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 16,103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTMC opened at $35.50 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $32.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.36.

