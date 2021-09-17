Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,020,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,115,000 after acquiring an additional 193,651 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Envista by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 191,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,999,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,750,000.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,405 shares of company stock valued at $703,447. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Envista stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $46.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.75 million. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Equities analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

