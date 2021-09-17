Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 341,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 56.9% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $24.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.62.

