Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,904 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOX. CQS US LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,660,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in FOX by 1,295.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,433,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,085,000 after buying an additional 1,331,131 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in FOX by 2,086.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 936,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,947,000 after buying an additional 893,200 shares during the last quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter worth approximately $29,052,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 151.6% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,072,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,466,000 after purchasing an additional 646,302 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $841,355.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 222,867 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,881.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 19,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $692,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,658 in the last quarter. 17.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FOX shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.67. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.