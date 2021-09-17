Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL (NYSEARCA:FAPR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL (NYSEARCA:FAPR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 82,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,000.

Separately, 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL in the second quarter worth about $345,000.

Shares of FAPR opened at $31.47 on Friday. FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.29.

