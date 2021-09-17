Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 71.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,738 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,399 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Ameris Bancorp worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 222.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 24,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 16,685 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 771.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,436,000 after purchasing an additional 345,513 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $116,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

ABCB stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $251.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.83 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

