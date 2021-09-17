Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,737 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in EQT by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 33,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,680 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in EQT by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 303,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in EQT by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 20,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EQT news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on EQT. Truist Securities boosted their price target on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Shares of EQT opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

