Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 333.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,131 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Switch worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Switch by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,587,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,627,000 after buying an additional 6,005,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Switch by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,476,000 after buying an additional 2,260,160 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Switch by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,043,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,530,000 after buying an additional 759,940 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter worth $73,128,000. Finally, Port Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Switch by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 4,318,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,223,000 after buying an additional 1,158,667 shares in the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $1,112,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,012,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,321,321.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $2,166,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 478,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,361,125.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 798,219 shares of company stock valued at $18,882,715. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWCH opened at $26.72 on Friday. Switch, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $141.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

