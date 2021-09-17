Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 351,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,584,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the first quarter worth about $4,769,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 255.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 49,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the first quarter worth about $2,635,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.79. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.51.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HFC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

