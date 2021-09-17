Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,943 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 56,275.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

PAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $94.84 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $95.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.52.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.