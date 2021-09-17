Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,518 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,518 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $461,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000.

Shares of PWV opened at $45.01 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $32.56 and a 1-year high of $46.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average of $44.30.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

