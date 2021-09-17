Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 79,373 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,373 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter worth $51,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter worth $204,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 12.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $21.52 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.06). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 86.79%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.26 million. Kennedy-Wilson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

In other news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

