Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,444 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,444 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,005,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at about $7,186,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,770,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 17,686 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KXI opened at $61.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.54. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $52.75 and a 12 month high of $62.94.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

